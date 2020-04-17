Did You Know Tabu Beatboxed One Of The Songs In Anil Kapoor's 'Virasat'? Read Trivia

Ever since his debut in Bollywood with 1979's Umesh Mehra directorial Hamare Tumhare, actor-producer Anil Kapoor has taken the silver screens by storm with his stellar performances in several films that got him worldwide recognition. Kapoor has been a part of Bollywood for almost four decades and continues to rule over millions of hearts till date with a massive fanbase across the globe. Some of his highly lauded films include Tezaab, Mr.India, Ram Lakhan, Judai, Parinda, Pukar, and Slumdog Millionaire to be named a few.

However, the 1997's Priyadarshan directorial Virasat is one such movie that starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role and garnered several accolades including the Filmfare award for Best Actor. It was also one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films that year which was also received well by the audiences and film critics. Alongside Kapoor, Virasat also starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji, and Govind Namdeo in prominent roles. Therefore, here are some lesser-known fascinating facts about the Anil Kapoor starrer.

Anil Kapoor starrer 'Virasat': Lesser-known facts

The film was earlier titled 'Dharti' during its inception when it was to be helmed by director JP Dutta. However, Datta had to opt-out of the project due to other commitments.

Anil Kapoor had to put on some weight for the latter part of the film.

Virasat's shoot was wrapped up within 3 months in November 1996, but the makers wanted to build some buzz around the movie, so they decided to not release it for almost six months.

The film's story was written by Kamal Haasan and is an adaptation of a Tamil film titled Thevar Magan.

Tabu's role was earlier offered to Juhi Chawla, but she declined the film.

The makers of the film wanted to cast Raveena Tandon for Pooja Batra's role, but she turned down the role.

Pooja Batra wanted to play Tabu's role in the Priyadarshan directorial, but the makers thought that she did not suit well in a villager's role.

Tabu also beatboxed for one of the songs titled Payalay Chunmun in the film.

