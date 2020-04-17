Anil Kapoor's 'Beta': Interesting Facts About Madhuri Dixit Starrer

Actor-producer Anil Kapoor has been a part of Bollywood for more than 40 years and has also done international films and television series. The actor started his career in 1979 by playing a short role in the film Hamare Tumhare. His first leading role in the film Woh Saat Din was highly acclaimed by critics and audiences. The actor has been a part of many successful films like Mr.India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Virasat, Judai, Pukar, No Entry, Race, Slumdog Millionaire, and many more. The 1992 movie Beta was one such film that garnered him several awards including his second Filmfare Award for the Best Actor. The film featured Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Aruna Irani in the lead role. Keep reading to know some lesser-known facts about the film Beta.

Interesting facts about Anil Kapoor's Beta

The famous song "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" was sampled from the Telugu song "Abbani Teyyani Debba" which was composed by Illaiyaraaja for the movie "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari" which featured Sridevi and Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

The film was launched much before Dil but delayed due to financial reasons. After Dil became a blockbuster hit, Beta was resumed.

According to reports, Anupam Kher was replaced by Kader Khan in this film.

Legendary actors like Waheeda Rehman, Sharmilla Tagore, Mala Sinha all refused Aruna Irani’s role because they felt it was too negative.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal were the original music composers of this film but were later replaced by Anand-Milind.

Beta was Inder Kumar's first film as director. But he completed and released his second film earlier, Dil.

The film was initially titled as "Badi Bahu".

The song “Koyal si Teri Boli..." was copied from a song of Tamil film Enga Chinna Rasa.

Anil Kapoor did the giant wheel stunt himself where he is tied against a giant wheel and it rolls.

Laxmikanth Berde and Priya Arun, a hit pair of Marathi cinema, featured opposite each other in Bollywood for the first time.

Adi Irani, who is the brother of Aruna Irani, played the role of her son.

Sridevi was the first choice for the role, but she declined it by saying she had already worked with Anil Kapoor in too many films at that time. She also stated that she wanted to complete her other delayed projects first.

