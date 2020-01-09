Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur's Chemistry Sparks In Malang New Poster

Disha Patani recently shared a new poster of her upcoming film Malang and also announced that the first song of the film will be out on January 10, 2020. The new poster of Malang states the title of the song as Chal Ghar Chalen. The lead characters are seen sharing an intense moment in the still. While penning the caption for the new poster, the Baaghi 2 actor wrote, 'T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R. is all they ever wanted.' Many of the fans of the actor expressed their excitement in the comments section. Whereas, others started adoring her chemistry with the lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The song composed by Mithoon, Chal Ghar Chalen, is vocalised by Arijit Singh, whereas Sayeed Quadri penned the lyrics. Take a look at it below:

After the trailer launch of Malang, Disha Patani garnered appreciation and praises from the audience and fans for her looks in the film. She also received compliments from the mother of her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. In the previous poster of Malang, which features Disha Patani individually, fans and celebrities showered love on the actor in the comments section.

Details of Malang

The trailer of the romantic-action drama is out and has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. The film is directed by Mohit Suri under the production banner of T-series and Luv Ranjan Films along with Northern Lights Entertainment. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

Upcoming projects of Disha Patani

The 27-year-old actor was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, essaying a pivotal character. Apart from Malang, she will again share the screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming action-drama film, Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai, which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. She has also joined hands with producer Ekta Kapoor for a film titled KTina.

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

