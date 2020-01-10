Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Share Latest Song From 'Malang'

Malang is an upcoming film starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The stars of the movie have been promoting the action thriller ever since its filming completed. The moviemakers dropped a new song from the movie, and the lead cast of the movie took to their social media accounts to announce and promote it.

Chal Ghar Chalen is the latest track of the movie, sung by Arijit Singh. The song has been written by Sayeed Quadri and the music director is Mithoon.

Chal Ghar Chalen song out now:

The filmmakers have been promoting the movie thoroughly. Disha Patani had created a buzz among her fans and had posted the poster of the song Chal Ghar Chalen. See the poster and teaser below.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, the stars of the movie, recently dropped the trailer of the film on January 7, 2020, on their social media accounts.

Actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen romancing in the trailer. Kunal Kemmu is likely to be seen in a negative role in the movie. The movie trailer was well received by the viewers.

The filmmakers had also dropped the movie posters and the first looks of each character in the movie. The movie has created a buzz among the audience and is set to release on February 7, 2020.

Malang updates

Malang is an upcoming Hindi language film and has been directed by Mohit Suri. The movie has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakramani.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur would be seen sharing the big screen for the first time. The movie is a romantic thriller movie which will release on February 7, 2020.

