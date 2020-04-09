Anil Kapoor Reveals That He Prefers To Be 'fit, Not Muscular'

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories.

Along with being the versatile actor that he is, Anil Kapoor is also often praised for his fitness. The actor has well maintained himself, regardless of his age. However, during an interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that he prefers to be fit and not muscular. Read ahead to know more:

Anil Kapoor reveals that he prefers to be fit and not muscular

Having a sculpted body is a trend in the film industry and most of the A-listed actors have six or eight-pack abs. But, Anil Kapoor seems to have something else in mind. During an interview with a leading daily, the actor revealed that he focuses on being fit and tries to maintain his weight, rather than having abs.

Anil Kapoor said that he never wanted to build muscles, he just wants to be fit. Everyone has different ways of staying fit, Anil Kapoor’s way is that he should feel good, he added. He has been exercising for the last 15-20 years and he feels comfortable with the way he is, said Anil. His weight has been between 74-76 kgs since the past many years, he said.

Anil Kapoor also added that it is very important to have a good physique, as health helps one in every sphere of life. During 24 hours in a day, one uses their body for everything, including work, study, and more. So it is one's duty to pamper the body at least for an hour every day, said the Dil Dhadakne Do actor. Anil Kapoor also mentioned that exercise gives him energy for the rest of the day, and when he doesn’t exercise, he doesn’t feel good the entire day.

