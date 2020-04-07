Anil Kapoor's 'Mr. India' Has THESE Iconic Scenes Fans Cannot Forget

Mr. India is one of Anil Kapoor's best films ever. Many consider the iconic character to be Bollywood's first-ever superhero and some even claim that it is the first proper sci-fi film to be made in India. Mr. India has several classic scenes that are still remembered by fans to this day. Here are some of the best scenes from Anil Kapoor's Mr. India that are simply loved by fans.

Best scenes from Anil Kapoor's Mr India

The wrong number scene

Mr. India is not just a fantastic superhero film but it also has several hilarious comedy scenes. Alongside Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Sridevi as the female lead. In the film, Sridevi works for a newspaper whose editor-in-chief is an erratic and over the top character.

Moreover, the editor constantly receives calls from wrong numbers. The way he responds to the calls is always hilarious, as he gets more exasperated each time he picks up a wrong number call. However, these random calls also help Sridevi track down the villains in the film.

Amrish Puri makes his entrance as Mogambo

While Anil Kapoor was undoubtedly brilliant as Mr. India, many fans claim that it was the villain of the film who truly stole the show. Amrish Puri as Mogambo is still considered to be one of the most iconic villains from the Hindi film industry.

Amrish Puri's classic acting was perfect for a superhero setting and his evil demeanour was intimidating all through. He was also the perfect antagonist for Anil Kapoor's Mr. India. Moreover, Amrish Puri also delivered one of his most popular lines, "Mogambo Khush Hua," in this film.

When Anil Kapoor becomes Mr. India

After Anil Kapoor receives a mysterious letter from his friend, he decides to investigate it and goes to his house. There he finds the gadget that can make him invisible. The following scene is both hilarious and intriguing. Mr. India turns invisible and surprises both himself and his young friend Jugal. The scene is a perfect superhero origin and has the same suspense and excitement found in many other classic superhero films.

