Anil Kapoor Reveals Daughter Sonam Kapoor Is A Self-made Star

Actor Sonam Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. The actor is lauded by fans for her acting skills and fashion choices. She has starred in films such as Khoobsurat, Aisha, Neerja, The Zoya Factor and many more. And even though she hails from a filmy background, father Anil Kapoor reveals that his daughter has made a name in Bollywood on her own merit.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Anil Kapoor revealed that Sonam Kapoor has made a name for herself in Bollywood. He also went on to say that she has worked hard to become what she is today. Anil Kapoor also went on to praise his daughter as he revealed that she is a person who gives a lot of love and affection to people. He also said that her approach towards everything comes naturally as she is a very sensitive person.

The adorable father-daughter duo has shared screen space for a film titled, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film was helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film revolved around a girl who is in love with someone but ignores it to marry her father’s choice. She then fights with her family for her true love.

It was also reported that Anil Kapoor did the film so that he could star alongside his daughter, Sonam Kapoor. He was also very impressed with her acting skills and dedication. He also wishes to direct a film in future that stars his daughter.

