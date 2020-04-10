Anil Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures On Twitter While Self-isolating; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures of himself on his Twitter account. Much like most Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor too has been following the 21 days’ lockdown and has been practising social distancing. However, while quarantining himself, the Mr India actor has been sharing some old memories on his Twitter account. Check out some of the throwback pictures shared by Anil Kapoor on Twitter while self-quarantining.

Anil Kapoor on Twitter

The new kid on the block trying to channel his inner Clint Eastwood and failing! Throwback to my first ever photoshoot with @shekharkapur for #Joshilay pic.twitter.com/HuO2y2rbJo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 23, 2020

Anil Kapoor shared pictures from his first photoshoot. He mentions in the post that the pictures were taken for the film Joshilay. He also mentioned that the pictures were taken by photographer Shekhar Kapur.

In the pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a pair of jeans and a white coloured shirt. He wore a brown coloured jacket over it had had a rope around his shoulder. In another picture, he is seen holding a big rifle gun. The throwback pictures have a vintage look to it. Netizens went gaga over the pictures of the actor.

Captured by one of the greatest still photographers I have ever met...Nemai Ghosh who left us today...this picture is a special one as it was from my first film as a lead actor... Nemai had the eye for detail...he will be truly missed... pic.twitter.com/81bliIKAE7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 25, 2020

Anil Kapoor shared a black and white picture of himself clicked by photographer Nemai Ghosh. He also shared a black and white picture of the photographer. In the social media post, Anil Kapoor mentions that this picture is special to him as it was taken from the first film which featured him in the lead role.

Anil Kapoor on Instagram

Anil Kapoor recently shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen cycling in a personal gym. Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a pair of black coloured gym pants and a slate grey coloured gym shirt. He is also sporting a black coloured cap as he works out. His trainer- Marc Mead is heard telling him that it is to give is best and is motivating him to keep going on.

