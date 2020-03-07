Anil Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of His Fitness Routine For 'Takht'; Watch Video

Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Takht. It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 because of its star cast. Anil Kapoor would be featured alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

Takht is Anil Kapoor’s first-period film in which he would be seen essaying the role of Shahjahan. Recently, the actor shared that he has already started prepping for the project.

In this video, he is seen running in a field with his trainer. The actor is seen wearing an all-black outfit with black gloves, sunglasses, and a cap. In the video, his trainer could be heard motivating him to run further. In his caption, he wrote 'Takht Prep mode on'.

In the recent past, in a media interaction, Anil Kapoor said that he is slowly getting into the headspace of his character. He further said that he would speak more about the character once he would be close to the filming.

Furthermore, the Mr India actor added that he is experiencing some mixed emotions like he is excited, scared, worried and confident at the same time. The actor also said that he is currently processing all these emotions and trying to build his character slowly.

About the movie Takht

Helmed by Karan Johar, Takht is jointly bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Sandeep Sharma. The movie unveils the historic story of enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of Aurangzeb whereas Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Dara who is Aurangzeb’s elder brother. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens on December 24, 2021.

