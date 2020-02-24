Twitterati Boycotts 'Takht' After Writer Hussain Haidary's Tweet On Hindus Goes Viral

Upcoming film, Takht has recently come under fire on social media. #BoycottTakht is currently trending on Twitter, with many users slamming the film and asking others to boycott the film. The controversy started when the film's writer, Hussain Haidary's controversial tweets went viral. Many are now claiming that Hussain Haidary's tweets were defamatory towards Hindus, which has led to a massive backlash against Takht.

Boycott Takht starts to trend on Twitter after Hussain Haidary's tweet on Hindus

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal says the makers are sensitive to the history in 'Takht'

As of now, Takht writer Hussain Haidary's Twitter account has been locked. However, screenshots of his allegedly anti-Hindu tweet have now gone viral on Twitter. Haidary's tweet contained phrases such as "Hindu terrorists", which have caused many Indian Twitter users to slam him, and his upcoming film, Takht. Not only are people boycotting Takht but they are also asking the director of the film to remove Hussain Haidary from the credits. Below are just a few of the enraged reactions to Hussain Haidary's Tweet.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar can't wait to start shooting for her upcoming film 'Takht'

This guy is the writer of Movie Takht. Shame on you @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies for taking on board this Hinduphоbic guy who has these views about Hindus & Hindu religion #BoycottTakht #takht pic.twitter.com/xX5FDgP4lO — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 24, 2020

Dear @karanjohar



Just wanted to your stand on this tweet by your employer @hussainhaidry



With no response, we are certainty going to #boycotttakht .



Anyways most of bollywood movies always show muslim as being victim but this kind of hinduphobic guy is one notch up... https://t.co/Q8jkFqSilH — नितिन 🇮🇳 (@nitinsanodiya) February 24, 2020

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies in 2020; 'Roohi Afzana' to 'Takht'

Neither the director of Takht nor the main leads of the film have commented on this matter as of now. This is not the first time that Takht has made headlines. The film first started to trend online when its stellar cast was announced to the world. The main cast includes massively popular actors Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh. Takht will release sometime in 2021.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares her excitement of working with 'Takht' director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.