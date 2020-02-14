Vicky Kaushal Says The Makers Are Sensitive To The History In 'Takht'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has become of the most prominent actors in the industry. Vicky is part of the upcoming historical film Takht, directed by Karan Johar produced under Dharma Productions. The actor spoke about the need for being cautious when it comes to working on a historical period drama. Read to know more.

Vicky Kaushal says that they are sensitive to history in Takht

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal will portray the character of Aurangzeb in Takht. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the film. He said that he has always wanted to be a part of a historical drama and the Karan Johar directorial for him is as big as it gets, with a great ensemble cast.

Vicky Kaushal said the team had its own pressure to make the narrative as true as what is written in history. For them as performers, the pressure is the same. He stated that he will follow the vision of the filmmaker and it is the director’s authority to take what part of the story he wants to narrate and stick to that.

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen on the big screen in his first horror flick, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Talked about his characters in both the films he said that, if he is playing the character of Prithvi in Bhoot and Aurangzeb in Takht, the emotion has to be honest. On the historical side, Vicky mentioned that they are trying to be as sensitive as possible to what was part of history and they are doing exactly that. He mentioned as Karan answered earlier he is just telling a story that history has already written.

Takht also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The story is said to be about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the Throne. Karan Johar’s last directorial release on the big screen was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Takht is scheduled to release on December 24, 2021.

