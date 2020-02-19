Anil Kapoor Seems Happy With 'Malang' BO Collection; Wishes Fans 'happy Malang Wednesday'

Anil Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who has a huge fan following in the industry. He is regarded as one of the most versatile actors and is fondly remembered for his role in the movie, Mr. India. The actor has over 3 million followers on his Instagram account where he keeps his fans updated with his daily life. He recently posted a picture with the cast of his latest film release, Malang.

Anil Kapoor wished fans a happy Malang Wednesday

Malang is an action thriller romantic film starring Anil Kapoor alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. As the movie has been doing well at the box office, Anil Kapoor took to his social media accounts and posted a picture with his full team. He captioned the picture wishing his fans a Malang Wednesday.

In the picture, the Mr India actor is looking dapper in a blue round neck T-shirt, a pair of blue denim jeans, and a pair of white sneakers. The actor was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses to round up his look. He was sitting between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Disha Patani posed for the camera and was seen wearing a beautiful dress with a plunging neckline. Aditya Roy Kapur, who sat in a relaxed position next to Anil Kapoor, was seen wearing a shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Actor Kunal Kemmu was seen wearing a round neck striped sweatshirt along with a pair of jeans. Aditya and Kunal Kemmu both sported a baseball cap as they smiled for the picture. Director Mohit Suri too was a part of the picture. Take a look at the picture below.

