'Malang' Box Office Collection To Hit ₹50 Crore Mark Soon

Bollywood News

'Malang' box office collection has been showing constant growth since the film released on February 7. Read more about 'Malang’s box office collections

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malang Box Office Collection

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani has been a trending film since it releases on February 7. The film has been dominating the box office and getting positive reviews from the viewers. The film has managed to collect a total of  ₹42.75 crores at the box office. Malang managed to mint ₹37.72 crores on the first weekend and since then the film has shown good growth that is estimated to hit the ₹50 crores mark soon. Read more about Malang’s box office collections.

Also Read | Disha Patani Sees THIS For The First Time In This Throwback Video From Malang Sets

Also Read | 'Malang' Box Office Collection Week 1: Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Enjoys A Steady Run

Here is Malang’s box office collection till now:

  • Day 1, Friday- ₹ 6.50 Crore
  • Day 2, Saturday- ₹ 8.25 Crore
  • Day 3, Sunday- ₹ 9.25 Crore 
  • Day 4, Monday- ₹ 4 crore 
  • Day 5, Tuesday- ₹ 3.75 Crore (estimated)
  • Day 6, Wednesday- ₹ 3.25 Crore
  • Day 7, Thursday- ₹ 3 Crore
  • Day 8, Friday- ₹ 2.25 Crore (estimated)
  • Day 9, Saturday- ₹ 2.50 Crore
  • Day 10, Sunday- ₹ 3 Crore

Also Read | As 'Malang' Upsets Goa CM, Here Are Some Other Movies That Were Marred By Controversies

Also Read | Goa CM Irate At Disha Patani's Malang's Drug Focus; Scripts To Now Be Checked pre-filming

  • Total box office collection of Malang: ₹ 45.57 crores (estimated)
  • All the figures have been collected from Box Office India’s official page. 

Malang reviews

Malang has been a trending topic ever since the makers dropped its first look. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in a prominent role and the fans are loving their on-screen chemistry. Fans have taken to social media to share what they feel about the film. Here are some fan reactions to Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang

Also Read | Disha Patani Overjoyed With Malang's Success; Says 'I Have Gotten More Than I Deserved'

 

 

 

