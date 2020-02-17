'Malang' Box Office Collection To Hit ₹50 Crore Mark Soon

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani has been a trending film since it releases on February 7. The film has been dominating the box office and getting positive reviews from the viewers. The film has managed to collect a total of ₹42.75 crores at the box office. Malang managed to mint ₹37.72 crores on the first weekend and since then the film has shown good growth that is estimated to hit the ₹50 crores mark soon. Read more about Malang’s box office collections.

#Malang is affected on [second] Fri, partly due to the reduction of screens and shows... Important to grow over the weekend *and* maintain the trend on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 41.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

Also Read | Disha Patani Sees THIS For The First Time In This Throwback Video From Malang Sets

Also Read | 'Malang' Box Office Collection Week 1: Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Enjoys A Steady Run

Here is Malang’s box office collection till now:

Day 1, Friday- ₹ 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- ₹ 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- ₹ 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- ₹ 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- ₹ 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- ₹ 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- ₹ 3 Crore

Day 8, Friday- ₹ 2.25 Crore (estimated)

Day 9, Saturday- ₹ 2.50 Crore

Day 10, Sunday- ₹ 3 Crore

Also Read | As 'Malang' Upsets Goa CM, Here Are Some Other Movies That Were Marred By Controversies

Also Read | Goa CM Irate At Disha Patani's Malang's Drug Focus; Scripts To Now Be Checked pre-filming

Total box office collection of Malang: ₹ 45.57 crores (estimated)

All the figures have been collected from Box Office India’s official page.

Malang reviews

Malang has been a trending topic ever since the makers dropped its first look. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in a prominent role and the fans are loving their on-screen chemistry. Fans have taken to social media to share what they feel about the film. Here are some fan reactions to Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang.

Also Read | Disha Patani Overjoyed With Malang's Success; Says 'I Have Gotten More Than I Deserved'

What a ride!!! Mohit Suri always bring the best from Aditya Roy Kapur.. this is sooo good, the twist in the end of the movie is such a good move. ARK + Mohit Suri is ❤ #Malang #Malangthemovie pic.twitter.com/8LaNVVMhOW — tiazeidah noni (@tiazeidah) February 13, 2020

Congratulations @DishPatani for

Ur 2020 first super

successful movie 👏 #Malang



Ur performance looks very

BEAUTIFUL and

IMPCATFUL on-screen ❤



Watched twice✌deeply

loved you as Sara.



Lots of love, good luck for Ur next

projects.💗 #DishaPatani #AskDisha pic.twitter.com/grHIpQSeCC — Shiv Dutta 💫 (@imshiva17) February 16, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.