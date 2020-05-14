Anil Kapoor's Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist Amid The Lockdown

Anil Kapoor's songs and movies have made a special place in the hearts of many of his fans. His most popular movie songs include Gallan Goodiyan, Ishq Kabhi Kariyo Na, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, and many more. He is considered to be one of the most successful Bollywood actors of all time. With all that said now, here are some of Anil Kapoor songs to add to your workout playlist amid lockdown.

Gallan Goodiyan

This is one of Anil Kapoor's most popular movie songs. The song Gallan Goodiyan is from the film, Dil Dhadakne Do. The film and the song became very popular during that time. The song has a unique rhythm and can be the perfect workout song. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

Ishq Kabhi Kariyo Na

This is another great song from the film, Musafir. The song has great beats and the video itself is a great source of motivation. The song features Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Samira Reddy. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

This is another great movie song starring Anil Kapoor. The song witnesses the romance between Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The song has a very unique rhythm and the lyrics are also quite catchy. Its peppy tune and video can get anybody dancing and losing some pounds. The song is sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan.

