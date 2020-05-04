Anupam Kher Shares A Throwback 'Majnu' Pic From Archives; Anil Kapoor Reacts

Anupam Kher who is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood recently took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture from one of his films. In this picture, Anupam was seen in the role of Majnu. Take a look at what Anupam Kher had to share.

Anupam Kher shares a throwback picture

On May 3, 2020, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself from the time when he was playing the role of Majnu. In this black and white picture, Anupam was seen sporting traditional clothing and a cap while flaunting long hair and a small moustache. Anupam Kher captioned the picture by writing "From the archives of my collection of pics this gem popped up. Muzaffar Ali Saab Made a one hour film called #LailaMajnu. And yours truly played Majnu. हँसो हँसो। दिल खोल के हँसो। मैं भी हंस रहा हूँ। 🤣😂🤣 1983 में इस रोल के लिए 5000 रुपये मिले थे।जो उस वक्त पाँच लाख के बराबर थे। शुक्रिया मुज़फ़्फ़र साब। बहुत दिनो तक गुज़ारा हुआ उन पैसों से। 🙏🙏😍 #nostalgia #survival #trivia #lailamajnu @muzaffar.ali.kotwara". Take a look at the post here.

After Anupam Kher shared the picture, his dear friend from Bollywood Anil Kapoor took to the comment section of the post. In the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Wow anupam ... you are actually looking romantic...". Take a look at it here.

Amid the lockdown, Anupam Kher has managed to keep his fans entertained. He interacts with fans and also shares hilarious memes. The memes he is sharing feature himself and have been getting a lot of love and laughs from his fans. He has shared a couple of memes; take a look at few of them here.

