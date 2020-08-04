Remember When Anil Kapoor & Salman Khan Made Cameos In Each Other's Films? Read More

Bollywood stars making a cameo in a movie is not unusual. Cameos have always brought an element of freshness in a movie. Prominent stars like Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor have made special appearances in several movies. Surprisingly, they have made special appearances in each other’s films too. While Salman Khan’s Dil Tera Aashiq features evergreen actor Anil Kapoor doing a cameo scene. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor starrer Deewana Mastana sees Salman in a cameo character. Here’s taking a look at which movie was much-loved by the audiences.

Dil Tera Aashiq

Released in 1993, Dil Tera Aashiq is a romantic-comedy movie helmed by Lawrence D’Souza. Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles, the movie revolves around the life of Sonia Khanna. Sonia, in order to acquire money for her medically unfit mother’s treatment masquerade as an elderly woman Savitri and thus gets employed by an elderly multi-millionaire Ranbir Singh as a governess to his niece and nephew.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor Flaunting His Muscles In These Pics Proves He's A Complete Fitness Inspiration

Sonia also works as a dance instructor at a school. Conflicts arise when Sonia gets trapped in her own lie and finds herself to be a part of massive family conflict. The movie features Anil Kapoor making a cameo as himself. He is seen felicitating Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the movie. IMDb rated the movie with 5.1 stars out of 10. The movie earned ₹1.25 crores at the box office.

ALSO READ| Actor Jagdeep's Demise: Anil Kapoor's Tribute To His 'extremely Supportive' Co-star

Deewana Mastana

Released in 1997, Deewana Mastana was a romantic-comedy movie helmed by David Dhawan. Starring Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles, the movie was loosely based on the 1991 Hollywood comedy film What About Bob?. Deewana Mastana also features Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Shakti Kapoor in supporting roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a small-time crook Raja (Played by Anil Kapoor) and a mental patient Bunnu (Played by Govinda). Chaos follows when both try to win the heart of a beautiful woman Dr Neha (Played by Juhi Chawla. The comedy flick has an interesting climax with the cameo of Salman Khan. Upon its release, Deewana Mastana became a commercial success.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's Movies That Have Successfully Entered The Rs 100 Crore Club

A remake of the movie was made in Telugu in the year 2012 under the title Nuvva Nena. Salman Khan made a special cameo appearance in Deewana Matana as Prem. The on-going fight between Raja and Bunnu with Salman’s entry in the film. Juhi Chawla aka Dr Neha ends up marrying Prem in the end. IMDb has rated the movie 6.7 stars out of 10. The movie collected ₹24.33 crores at the ticket counters.

ALSO READ| 'Umra Ka Toh Lihaaz Rakhiye Sir': Fans In Awe Of Anil Kapoor's Latest Workout Post

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Deewana Mastana & Dil Tera Aashiq)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.