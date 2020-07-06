Anil Kapoor Pens Fun-filled Birthday Wishes For Ranveer Singh, Asks 'where Is Your Mask?'

As actor Ranveer Singh ringed in his 35th birthday on July 6, scores of his friends from the fraternity thronged the social media with their best wishes. Known for playing versatile characters, the actor has gone from being a quintessential hero to defying that image to essay some interesting characters on the big screen. Ranveer’s Dil Dhdakne Do co-actor Anil Kapoor penned fun-filled wishes for the birthday boy. Anil shared a series of pictures on Twitter and called him a “Tiger.”

Anil Kapoor's fun-filled birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh

In the pictures, the two actors can be seen indulging in some shenanigans on the launch of Anil’s television show 24. The two can be seen enjoying their time while playing around on the launch of the show. While captioning the post, the Mr. India actor called him a “tiger” and remembered all the fun filed crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness. At last, Anil concluded his post on a funny note where he asked the actor about his mask and told him not to take leverage of his birthday.

Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! 🐅 @RanveerOfficial

To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!

P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!? 😷 pic.twitter.com/w02FycSrZd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2020

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Ranveer received special birthday wishes from the other actors like Nimrat Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait. The celebs shared throwback pictures on their respective social media handles while extending their beautiful wishes to the ace actor.

Meanwhile, Ranveer rang in his 35th birthday on Monday with the sweetest wish from his sister-in-law Anisha Padukone. The 29-year-old took to her Instagram stories and posted a funny GIF of Ranveer doing the bhangra as she wrote, "janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaayein, jijaji" (Best wishes for your birthday, brother-in-law). The actor, who is known to be a volcano of energy, has been spending his self-quarantine with his wife Deepika Padukone ever since the lockdown was imposed.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed to Christmas 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble star cast of actors including Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

