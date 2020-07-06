Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar's 'Welcome' & Other Bollywood Movie That Redefined 'Bromance'

There have been several milestone movies that have given fans the perfect bromantic jodis. These movies have now occupied a whole new category for essaying platonic male friendships. Although, there are no replacements for audiences favourite on-screen romantic jodis, and outside that same old romantic box, there exists a different kind of cinema which essay beautiful bond of making friendships. Hence, we bring you a list of some of the best bromances that Bollywood has produced.

Anil Kapoor & Nana Patekar in Welcome

Welcome is a 2007 comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee. It stars Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Shah, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles. Narrated by Om Puri, the plot of the film revolves around a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman. However, he later discovers that her brothers are gangsters. Anil Kapoor & Nana Patekar are essaying the roles of the gangster brothers.

Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor in Gunday

Gunday is a 2014 action-thriller movie helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two best friends, who fall in love with a cabaret dancer. Their love for the dancer causes misunderstandings and rivalry between them.

Amitabh Bachchan & Dharmendra in Sholay

Sholay is a 1975 action-adventure movie helmed by Ramesh Sippy. The film is about two criminal best friends, Jai and Veeru (Played by Amitabh Bachchan & Dharmendra), who are hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri also star in the movie as Jay and Veeru’s love interests. Sholay is considered a classic and is regarded as one of the best films of all time.

Sanjay Dutt & Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S is a comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani. The story of the movie revolves around a gangster (Sanjay Dutt) who goes to a medical school to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. Gangster Munna is supported by his friend circuit throughout his life. At the box office, this Munna Bhai M.B.B.S achieved a silver jubilee status, i.e. it ran for more than 25 weeks in the theatres.

Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan in Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Main Khiladi Tu Anari is a 1994 action-comedy movie helmed by Sameer Khan. Starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty, the movie went on to become a massive commercial hit at the box office. The plot of the movie revolves around a police officer (Akshay Kumar) who seeks revenge when his brother gets killed by a powerful underworld figure. Things get complicated when a matinee movie idol (Saif Ali Khan) begins to tag along with the cop so he can research a movie role.

