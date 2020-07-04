Did Madhuri Dixit & Amitabh Bachchan Never Star In Films Together Because Of Anil Kapoor?

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit are two of the most well-known celebs in the film industry. They both enjoy a massive fan-following and receive heaps of praise of audiences and critics for their acting chops. However, being such talented and renowned actors, the two have never shared screen space for any film. Yes, and the reason behind the same will leave you stunned.

As per reports, Madhuri had a bit of a struggle with the success of her films when she first joined the industry. It was also stated that, back then, none of the actors was willing to work with her. And it was only when she first appeared in Hifazat (1987) and then in Tezaab (1988) with Anil Kapoor that her films really drew attention. After starring in several other films, they soon became a famous duo and Madhuri was termed a superstar thereafter.

Post her success, the actor reportedly got an offer to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a movie. However, Anil Kapoor had reportedly stopped her from accepting the offer due to which she had to drop the project. It was stated that Anil had become very possessive about Madhuri back then.

This is why Madhuri has never worked in any movie with Big B. However, the duo shared screen space in the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where Madhuri marked her appearance only in the Mere Pyaar Kaa Ras Zara Chakhna O Makhna song. It is also said that post this incident, the actor never appeared with Anil Kapoor in any film too. It was only in 2019 that the two shared screen space in the film Double Dhamaal.

On the work front

Madhuri was last in the 2019 film titled Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemmu and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. This multi-starrer film was helmed by Abhishek Varman and was loved by the audience. The plot revolved around the lives of six enigmatic characters who are entangled while searching for love but separated by the dichotomy between the two worlds of Husnabad, a city in North India.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie was helmed by Shoojit Sircar and premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the ongoing pandemic. The movie received heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs.

