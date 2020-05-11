Sonam Kapoor Shares Beautiful Pic On Instagram, Says 'I Want To Fly Out In The Sky'

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor seems to be wandering with her thoughts. The actress is currently quarantined with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. The actress who is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get over shared a picture on social media and expressed her feelings of "flying." Sonam who recently celebrated her second marriage anniversary with Anand shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram and expressed her emotion of flying in the open freely.

The Veere Di Wedding star who donned a white long dress, is giving angelic vibes as she makes a flying posture while standing in her balcony. As soon as she shared the picture, scores of her fans showered their comments under the post. Fans of the actress praised her beauty and also poured in their love for the picture. One of the users appreciated her looks and wrote, "Wow." Another user also echoed similar sentiments and praised her beauty. A third user chimed in and wrote, "Good Looking". Sonam who is known to ace the dressing game won another compliment from her fan which read, "Gorgeous and beautiful as always".

Sometime back, Sonam again expressed her desire of stepping out and wished the lockdown to get over soon. Sonam found her solace in one of Rabindranath Tagore's famous poems, 'The song I came to sing'. The actress shared the entire poem that talks about the purpose of life and captioned it as 'waiting.'

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture where she can be seen overlooking a view with a pensive expression. Clad in stunning traditional attire, Sonam seems to look peaceful. She penned the famous poem on her Instagram page and wrote, "The song I came to sing remains unsung to this day. I have spent my days in stringing

and in unstringing my instrument. The time has not come true, the words have not been rightly set; only there is the agony of wishing in my heart….. I have not seen his face, nor have I listened to his voice; only I have heard his gentle footsteps from the road before my house….. But the lamp has not been lit and I cannot ask him into my house; I live in the hope of meeting with him, but this meeting is not yet. TAGORE."

