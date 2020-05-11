Sonam Kapoor Adorably Wishes Mother-in-law Priya Ahuja On Mother's Day

People around the country have been celebrating Mother’s Day as they appreciate and shower love upon their mothers. Sonam Kapoor wished her mother and mother-in-law through Instagram. Her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, also posted about the special preparations that were done by Anand Ahuja, Ankit Ahuja, and Sonam Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor’s Mother’s Day love

Sonam Kapoor had the most adorable way of celebrating Mother’s Day with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. Priya Ahuja put up pictures of the decorations that were done by Sonam, Anand and Ankit. In the boomerang video posted, a wall can be seen decorated with various balloons of metallic colour. Balloons forming various shapes like stars and hearts can be seen put together to give the proper effect. In the middle of the picture, the word “Mom” has been written to highlight the occasion. In the caption for the post, Priya Ahuja has mentioned that she is thankful for the gesture and also sent through her love. In another post, she had given her followers a clearer image of the balloons that have “Happy Mother’s Day” written on them. Have a look at the videos from Priya Ahuja's Instagram here.

Sonam Kapoor also uploaded a picture to wish mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She has uploaded pictures from her wedding ceremony where the two ladies can be seen sitting close to each other. In the caption for the post, Sonam Kapoor has mentioned how much she loves her mother-in-law. She has also thanked her for loving her unconditionally and being her support system. Have a look at the picture here.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

