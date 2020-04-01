Sonam Kapoor Turns Chef For Anand Ahuja; Prepares Yum Pancakes With Banana Toppings

Both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are quarantining at their Delhi residence ever since they returned back from London. Sonam Kapoor time and again keeps sharing snaps of her whereabouts on social media, keeping fans entertained. And now, The Zoya Factor actor has turned chef for hubby Anand Ahuja as she prepares scrumptious pancakes for the latter.

Sonam Kapoor makes pancakes for Anand Ahuja

Now that PM Narendra Modi has appealed for a 21 days lockdown in the country, citizens are requested to be home to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities are spending time with their families and loved ones and encouraging fans to do the same and quickly get over this crucial time. To keep herself occupied at home, Sonam Kapoor prepared appetizing pancakes for Anand Ahuja with banana toppings. Check it out.

Looks like Sonam Kapoor has also turned a poet amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a very adorable B&W picture with her husband, the Saawariya actor has penned a special verselet for Anand. Read it here.

On April 1, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself with Maasi Kaveeta Singh on the occasion of the latter's birthday. She says-- Happy happy birthday masu love you tons!. Even before, Sonam had shared a throwback picture of herself with Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor to tell them that she misses her family amid Coronavirus lockdown.

