Sonam Kapoor's Best Scenes From Fawad Khan-starrer 'Khoobsurat'

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan starrer Khoobsurat released in 2014 and was a joint venture between Bollywood and Disney productions. The movie was based on the 1980 movie starring Rekha, Rakesh Roshan and Ashok Kumar. Khoobsurat was declared as a hit and the film marked the debut of Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan in Bollywood. Take a look at some adorable moments from the movie.

Sonam Kapoor's best scenes from 'Khoobsurat'

1. Sonam Kapoor and her mother, played by Kirron Kher, have an amazing banter as mother and daughter. Even their regular conversations are a laugh riot. Here is a scene where Fawad Khan's father, and then Fawad himself come and talk to Kirron Kher while Sonam is on a video call with her mother. This is the moment when Kirron Kher realises that her daughter is in love with Fawad.

2. This scene was one of the mushy and giggly feeling scenes where Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor confront each other after their unintended kiss the previous night. Fawad can be seen as very uncomfortable while bringing out this topic in the conversation whereas Sonam's character is all happy and chirpy about the incident.

3. This video is a montage of all the best dialogues in the film where Sonam's character can be seen as a floozy personality while Fawad Khan can be seen as an uptight prince who has never met someone like Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor recently confirmed the news about working in a new film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She recently confirmed that she would be working in the Hindi remake of Blind. The movie is actually a South-Korean, action-drama film, released in 2011. Even Vikrant Massey is rumoured to play a pivotal character in the film.

The movie is a story about a former student at the police academy who is visually impaired and is yet the sole witness of a hit and run case. The plot is about how she helps the police in solving this criminal case.

