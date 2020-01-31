Anil Kapoor Spills His 'khoobsurti Ka Raaz', Says 'people Think I Love Myself'

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime thriller film Malang directed by Ek Tha Villain fame Mohit Suri. The actor, who has always stunned his fans with his fitness, spoke to popular film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra along with Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife, for a radio talk show where he revealed the secret to his youthful looks. He shared that contrary to popular belief that he loves himself, it is his love for his work as an actor that motivates him to look after himself.

I keep asking @AnilKapoor for his khubsoorti ka raaz but he won’t tell me! There’s definitely some magic potion that enables him, after a 4 decade career to be both – a National Award winner & an in-demand commercial actor. #KissaKhwabonKa @audiblesuno : https://t.co/dQTTEWStjs pic.twitter.com/UpO8yqrHdy — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 31, 2020

In his recent interaction with the media, Anil Kapoor said being fit is extremely important for him and he struggles to function properly if he doesn't exercise. Kapoor, 63, said he feels "cranky" if he doesn't work out.

"For me fitness is a way of life. It is my daily routine. I cannot operate without exercising regularly or doing something for my fitness: I do yoga, running, sprinting, weights. I also do planks. I can't go to work without it as it makes me positive. I feel very cranky, uncomfortable, my heart isn't into work (if I don't exercise)," Kapoor told reporters.

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 Anees Bazmee directed comedy film Pagalpanti along with actors John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and others. The actor is all set to feature in the upcoming crime thriller film Malang directed by Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri in which he will portray the role of a notorious cop Anjaney Agashe. The film also features actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu and is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020. Anil Kapoor has also been signed up for director Karan Johar's period drama Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage.

(with PTI inputs)

