Anil Kapoor Has A Hilarious Reply To Kapil Sharma's Tree Plantation Query, Watch

Watching The Kapil Sharma Show every weekend has become a ritual in many Indian households. Comedian Kapil Sharma tickles the funny bone of the audience and the viewers with his witty replies and comments. Many celebs come on the show to be a part of the laughter riot. This week, the star cast of the upcoming film Malang will enhance the fun on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The glimpses of the episodes shared by the makers have already elated fans to see Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and director Mohit Suri. Krushna Abhishek was also seen pulling the leg of the star cast.

Whereas, in another glimpse from the episode, recently shared by the makers, features Anil Kapoor and Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma asked a question to Anil Kapoor and his quick reply left the audience in splits.

Interestingly, a few months back, Anil Kapoor's Ram-Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff took the internet by storm. While appealing to plant trees, his requesting style and accent caught the attention of internet users. But Kapil Sharma, taking the incident on a bit serious note, asked Anil Kapoor when he is joining such initiative. Anil Kapoor, who is quite familiar with the show's concept decided to give a burst of laughter to the audience instead of the answer.

The Race 3 actor spontaneously replied to Kapil Sharma that he doesn't need to plant a tree, as he has a garden. Before anyone could react, Anil Kapoor pulled up his t-shirt and gave the reference to the audience that he meant his chest hair.

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh along with the audience present in the studio started laughing out loud. The episode will be telecasted on the coming weekend.

Watch the video below:

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kapil Sharma and Anil Kapoor Instagram)

