Sonam Kapoor Walks Down The Memory Lane, Wishes 'Delhi 6' Director Rakeysh On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to wish her Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on his birthday. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra celebrates his 57th birthday on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Sonam Kapoor shared a series of throwback pictures from her movie Delhi 6, along with the director.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Glimpse Into Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture from the set of the film Delhi 6 to wish the director on his birthday. Sonam, in the post, wrote that she wishes that the director has the best year. She also added that she cannot wait to meet him and collaborate with him for another film. Sonam Kapoor thanked director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for giving her some amazing films, in the sweet post.

In the BTS picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen laughing and pointing at a screen. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also seen smiling at the screen. In the BTS picture, Sonam Kapoor wished the director on his birthday. Sonam Kapoor reunited with the Delhi 6 director for another film titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Delhi-6: Did You Know Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Did Not Take Her Audition?

In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sonam Kapoor was seen playing the love interest of Milkha Singh, played by Farhan Akhtar. Sonam Kapoor shared a few more pictures from the promotion of their film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In the picture, Kapoor is seen wearing a traditional white dress with red embroidery. She wore a pair of heavy earrings and red colour lipstick, while director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wore a white coloured shirt.

ALSO READ: Aamir, Farhan And Other Celebs Who Were A Part Of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Popular Films

In another picture, taken from the promotion of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing white colour traditional dress with a contrasting red coloured dupatta. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wore a white coloured shirt and a pair of loose-fitting light blue coloured jeans. Sonam Kapoor is seen beaming at the audience while the director delivers a speech.

It has been reported that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja landed in Mumbai a day prior to her birthday, that is on June 8, 2020. Prior to her return to Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor was quarantining with her husband Anand Ahuja in Dehli. After flying back to Mumbai, Sonam shared pictures on her social media as she reunited with her sister Rhea Kapoor. She also credited her husband Anand Ahuja for making it possible. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja even shared a picture with her husband from her father’s house in Juhu.

ALSO READ: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Slams 'Masakali 2.0' Yet Again, Calls It 'painful & Beyond Remedy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.