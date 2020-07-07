Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked Her Outfits Without Earrings; See Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and always shares a slew of pictures to keep her fans updated. Be it the ramp or the red carpet, the Aisha actor has always turned heads with her gorgeous outfits and trendy styling. Take a look at times when Sonam Kapoor rocked her attire without earrings stealing the show and yet looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Times when Sonam Kapoor rocked her outfits without earrings

In the above picture, the Veere Di Wedding actor can be seen wearing a black gown by Marmar Halim. Her dress featured dramatic sleeves and pockets. The cut of the floor-length gown cinched at her waist. Her stunning look was accessorised with an emerald neckpiece and a stunning maang tikka. With hair tied in a neat bun, smokey eyes and a matte lip shade, Sonam completed the look.

For the promotions of her last film The Zoya Factor, Sonam wore a gorgeous Anarkali by Sue Mue. Her dress featured a classic Angarkha pattern which was wrapped around her and tied up at the side. The outfit also featured heavy embellishments throughout with full-sleeves. Sonam styled it with brocade pants that cropped around her ankles. She opted for a side braid and a simple gold choker necklace to complete her look. Sonam kept the look classic with kohl and neutral tones.

In the above picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a long, beautifully light-hued dress with a belt to accentuate her waist. Matching with her belt, Sonam carried a sling bag too. With a holiday hat, chic sunglasses and comfy loafers, the actor rounded off her look. While sharing the picture, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Holiday mode on. Flashback to one of my favourite trips.” (sic)

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Rocked Atelier Zuhra Gown Better?

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja' Won These Awards; See Full List

Sonam Kapoor looked all royal and stunning in an eye-catchy gold outfit for a Chopard party. She made heads turn and bagged much attention at the after-party by wearing the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture. The actor completed her look with a beautiful matching choker. Sonam put on subtle make-up with hair tied into a bun to finish off her look.

Going all black for the cover of Filmfare, Sonam Kapoor made a strong statement as she struck a pose. Her chiselled jawline and the innate fierceness added more confidence to her picture. Photographed by Suresh Natarajan, styled by Mohit Rai and make-up by Arti Nayar and Hiral Bhatia, the actor looked stunning in this cover image.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Gets Candid About Mom-in-law Priya Ahuja, Calls Her 'cool' And 'progressive'

ALSO READ: From Sonam Kapoor To Anushka Sharma, Here’s How Divas Give Inspiration To Style Shrugs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.