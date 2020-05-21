Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes to his 'Chandralekha' co-actor Mohanlal

As Malayalam actor, singer Mohanlal turned a year older on May 21, scores of celebrities thronged the social media with their wishes for the superstar. Fondly known as Lalettan among his fans, Mohanlal has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor who had the opportunity of working with the ace actor in the film Chandralekha, extended his best wishes for the actor on social media with a short video from the film.

Anil Kapoor extended his beautiful birthday wishes to Mohanlal

Anil Kapoor who played a cameo in Chandralekha as a patient escaped from a mental asylum, shared a video on his Twitter handle. In the video, Anil Kapoor shared a compiled video from the film. In the video, both Anil and Mohanlal can be seen enacting a scene from the film. While wishing the superstar on his birthday, Anil recalled some old memories from the film and wrote that working with such a great actor was a memorable experience for Anil. At last he also wished the actor with great success, health, and happiness in life.

Read: Cyclone Amphan: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Pray For Everyone's Safety

Read: Anil Kapoor Took Part In THESE Social Media Challenges, Check Out Posts Here

Happy 60th Birthday, @Mohanlal! It was a memorable experience working with you in #Chandralekha! Wishing you all the health & happiness! pic.twitter.com/pTFiBnDVv6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

Happiness turned doubled for the fans of the great actor on the special occasion. Jeethu Joseph, director of movies like Drishyam, Thambi, and The Body, in a recent interview, revealed that he is working on the sequel of his 2013 hit movie Drishyam. The first part had Mohanlal playing the role of George Kutty and was reported to be one of the first Malayalam movies to enter the 100-crore club. In the interview, Jeethu Joseph revealed that the script for the sequel of Drishyam is ready. He also said that the sequel would be a family drama, which will start from where Drishyam ended. Jeethu Joseph further revealed that most of the actors would reprise their roles in the sequel with a few new additions to the cast, which he kept under the wraps.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, the actor also received best wishes from Prithviraj Sukumaran. He was one of the first actors to wish Mohanlal on his birthday. The actor took to social media to share a picture with the legend. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal have worked together on numerous films and the latest one being the superhit action flick, Lucifer. Prithviraj Sukumaran further wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Chettan!”.

Read: Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note Narrating His Love Story On 36th Anniversary

Read: 'Malang' Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, And Anil Kapoor, To Get A Sequel?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.