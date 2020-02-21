Kareena Kapoor Khan Hit Movies With The 'Khans Of Bollywood'; Check Out The List

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a great career for herself in Bollywood over the last two decades. She started her film journey in 2000 with her debut film Refugee, and after that, there was no looking back. She is popular for the versatile characters that she has portrayed over the years. The actor has worked with all the popular Khans in Bollywood and all of their films together have been super successful. Here is a list:

Hit films of Kareena Kapoor Khan with other Khan’s of Bollywood-

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan's Eid release for 2015. Kareena Kapoor Khan was in the lead role with Salman Khan in this Kabir Khan directorial. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a huge commercial success at the box-office.

3 Idiots (2015)

3 Idiots was the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan’s collaborated for a movie. It was Rajkumar Hirani's third directorial film and was released on Christmas Day, 2009. The film also starred R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani in the pivotal roles. Upon release, the film was a success at the box-office and set numerous records.

Bodyguard (2011)

Bodyguard movie was another hit movie of Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan together. It was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and released on Eid, 2011. The romantic-comedy featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles in the film. Upon release, the film was a blockbuster at the box-office and one of the most favourite films of the audience.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham had garnered massive appreciation from the audience and was released in December 2001. The film stars a huge power-packed cast of Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more. This was one of the super hit movies of Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapor Khan together. This family drama managed to win the audience's heart upon its release.

Kurbaan (2009)

Kurbaan starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. It was released in 2009. This film was Renzil D'Silva directorial. Kurbaan was an action drama thriller that had a unique storyline. Upon release, the film was a tremendous success at box-office.

