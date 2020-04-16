Anil Kapoor's 'Laadla': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Anil Kapoor's movies are not only appreciated by fans but have also received acclaim from critics as well. Anil Kapoor's movies that remain widely popular include Laadla, Nayak, Mr. India, Welcome, Ram Lakhan and many more. Many of his films have been based on a variety of genres including action and comedy. Read to know some of the fascinating fun facts on one of his popular films titled, Laadla.

Anil Kapoor's Laadla: Trivia about the movie

Before lead actress Sridevi was chosen, actress Divya Bharti was originally cast for the role of Sheetal but due to her untimely death, her role went to Sridevi. Later, some footage of Divya Bharti's performance was also seen on a television program in 1994.

It is known that actress Divya Bharati had shot 80% of the film before her demise and when Sridevi replaced her the shots had to be re-done.

Actress Poonam Das Gupta was replaced overnight by Vaishnavi and later she claimed of her being selected for the song, Ladki Hain Kya.

Earlier, another film by the same title was launched by Ramesh Sippy starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sangeeta Bijiliani but unfortunately, the film was shelved. Some years later, the film Laadla came up starring Anil Kapoor.

Actress Nagma was initially approached for the lead role as she was in the original Telegu hit but the actress declined the offer due to her lack of interest in Hindi films.

When Sridevi was cast for the film other actresses like Vijayashanti and Pooja Bhatt were also considered.

Actor Paresh Rawal, while the shooting was going on, was, reportedly, frustrated with his role and the way it was being built up. The actor even wanted to quit the film for the same reason but decided not to do so as it would have been highly unprofessional.

