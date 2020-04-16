Anil Kapoor's 'Ram Lakhan': Interesting And Lesser-known Facts

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actors and producers, globally. In 1989, Anil Kapoor played the lead role in Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan, alongside Madhuri Dixit. The film also cast Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two brothers who part ways due to their ideological differences, but how they come to each other's rescue as the story unfolds. Here are some lesser-known facts about Ram Lakhan. Read ahead to know more-

Ram Lakhan’s lesser-known facts

The film was a huge blockbuster and became a classic.

Anil Kapoor's character, Lakhan, became a rage.

Gulshan Grover's negative character Kesariya Vilayati became quite famous because of his famous dialogues.

Subhash Ghai initially wanted Shatrughan Sinha for Jackie Shroff's role.

This film was made only after Subhash Ghai had scrapped his dream project Devaa, which had Amitabh Bachchan in the title role.

Anil and Jackie starred in 3 films in that year, other films being Parinda (1989) and Kala Bazaar (1989).

The film is one of the successful films of Anil and Jackie together who were a hit pair in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ronit Roy was one of Subash Ghai's assistants for the film.

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik jointly received the award for the best comedian for the film.

The film is one of the biggest hits of Anil and Madhuri pair.

The film was said to be inspired from Yash Chopra's classic Deewar (1975).

The film's soundtrack released in October 1988 and was the first Hindi film to have its soundtrack in the CD format. Before Ram Lakhan, audio cassette and LP were the preferred audio formats.

Ram Lakhan is one of the many films casting Anupam Kher as Madhuri’s father.

Sunil Dutt gave the mahurat clap for the film

Raakhee is just a few years older than Jackie and Anil yet played their mother in the film.

