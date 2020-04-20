Anil Kapoor Was Originally Meant To Play Villain In 'Meri Jung' | Read Movie Trivia

Marking his debut in Bollywood with Umesh Mehra's Hamare Tumhare, released in 1979, Anil Kapoor took the silver screens by storm with his compelling performance in several films that fetched him worldwide recognition. Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost four decades. However, the A-lister continues to rule over millions of hearts with his commendable acting in multiple films till date. Some of Anil Kapoor's highly-acclaimed films include Mr.India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Pukar, Judai, and Slumdog Millionaire.

Also Read | Did You Know Tabu Beatboxed One Of The Songs In Anil Kapoor's 'Virasat'? Read Trivia

Furthermore, the 1985's Subhash Ghai directorial Meri Jung is one such film starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role that garnered a lot of critical acclaims and also marked Kapoor's first-ever nomination at the Filmfare awards. Alongside the Tezaab actor, Meri Jung also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Nutan, Amrish Puri, Javed Jaffrey, and A. K. Hangal in prominent roles. Therefore, here are some fascinating lesser-known facts about this Anil Kapoor starrer.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Slumdog Millionaire' Has These Interesting Trivia

Anil Kapoor starrer 'Meri Jung': Lesser-known facts

Anil Kapoor was cast to play the villain in Meri Jung earlier, but due to some casting changes later, Kapoor was offered the lead role while Javed Jaffrey came aboard to play the villain in the film.

This Shubhash Ghai directorial is considered one of the stepping stones of Anil Kapoor's illustrious career.

Veteran actors Nutan and Amrish Puri won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actors for their stellar performances in this film.

The film also marked Anil Kapoor's first-ever Filmfare nomination for the best actor, while Subash Ghai was also nominated for the best director.

Anil Kapoor's character's name in Meri Jung was 'Arun Verma'. It was also the name of his characters in two other films, 'Mr. India' and 'Gharwali Baharwali.'

Anil Kapoor proposed to her lady love Sunita for marriage with the first-look poster of Meri Jung.

After Meri Jung, Anil Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey shared the screen space in Total Dhamaal (2019), almost after 34 years.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's 'Beta': Interesting Facts About Madhuri Dixit Starrer

Check out the trailer of Meri Jung below:

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's 'Ram Lakhan': Interesting And Lesser-known Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.