Anil Kapoor's 'Ram Lakhan': Best Reasons To Watch This Action-comedy Flick

Anil Kapoor is one of the celebrated actors in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor's popular movies include Ram Lakhan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Malang, Nayak, Mr. India, Tezaab, Beta, Pukar, Judaai, Meri Jung, No Entry, Welcome and many more. Anil Kapoor over the years has delivered many distinct films, one of his films that has done exceptionally well happens to be, Ram Lakhan. Here are some of the best reasons to watch Anil Kapoor's Ram Lakhan.

Best reasons to watch Anil Kapoor's Ram Lakhan

Anil Kapoor & Jackie Shroff's bromance

Anil Kapoor's bromance with Jackie Shroff in this film is one like none other. The two actors play the main roles of Ram and Lakhan. While Ram is the honest and headstrong policeman, Lakhan is the fun-loving and naive playboy. The two encounter many challenges in their lives and even meet with many fights, yet their love for each other stays strong. The film also showcases them dancing and fighting in various stills.

Popular songs and iconic steps

Some of the popular songs from the film Ram Lakhan happen to be My Name Is Lakhan, Main Hoon Hero, Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji, Tera Naam Liya, and many more. The most popular song from the film happens to be Anil Kapoor's song My Name Is Lakhan. The viewers get to see the star dance and his songs and dance steps went on to become extremely famous and are remembered even now.

Unbeatable romance

The film also showcases the stellar and comical romance between actors Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapadia & Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The renowned actors from the film are today rarely seen in films together. This film showcases the subtle and light romance between the main leads. The popular pairs in this film also went on to star in other films. The film and its romance was loved by many fans all over.

Gripping dialogues and mix of action-comedy

The film also has many gripping dialogues that get fans glued to their seats. Dialogues like "Dhande aur career ke bare mein bhai, bhai se jal sakta hai" and many more have gained widespread popularity. The film also offers a perfect blend of action and comedy. The two main characters with their distinct traits add a unique charm to the film, Ram Lakhan.

