Anil Kapoor's 'Mubarakan': Here Are Top Reasons To Watch This Comedy Film

Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan is helmed by Anees Bazmee and the movie features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in prominent roles. The romantic-comedy film got released in the year 2017. With such a pool of prominent stars, Mubarakan garnered wide appreciation for various aspects. Having said that here are top reasons why Mubarakan featuring Anil Kapoor is a must-watch.

Top reasons why Anil Kapoor's 'Mubarakan' is a must-watch

Arjun Kapoor collaborates with uncle Anil Kapoor for the very first time

Viewers witnessed the uncle and nephew jodi on the silver screen together when it released. Yet another interesting aspect of the Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan is that the 156 minutes long story also features the two in the roles of uncle and nephew within the movie too. Viewers will enjoy watching the chacha-Bhatia's chemistry and that movies are even more noteworthy. Fans get to watch the uncle-nephew bond in the movie.

Arjun Kapoor plays a double role in the rom-com

Mubarakan marked the second time Arjun Kapoor will be essaying a double role. He essays the role of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh and it is one of the interesting aspects of the flick. Viewers will find it interesting to watch him play a double role after almost four years. He last played a double role in Aurangzeb in 2013. Arjun Kapoor entertains in both of the characters he plays.

The cast

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Mubarakan also features other prominent actors. Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty- daughter of Sunil Shetty play lead roles in the movie. There are several other prominent actors in Bollywood who also play key roles including Rahul Dev, Karan Kundra, Neha Sharma, Ratna Pathak. With a pool of ensemble cast, screens came alive with their performances together.

Annes Bazmee's epic direction

Fans who watched the movie appreciated Anees Bazmee's direction. He successfully managed to deliver a great family entertainer. The movie definitely tickles the viewers' funny bones and the director has time and again delivered several hit family entertainers. Some memorable works of the director in family entertainment include Welcome Back, Welcome, and Singh Is Kinng.

The long successful history of Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee's collaborations

Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have collaborated several times throughout their career in Bollywood. The two have time and again given some great entertainers to the audience. Be it Welcome, Welcome Back, or No Entry, their collaborations have impressed the audience and fans get to see the same in Mubarakan.

