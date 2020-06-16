When Disha Patani Challenged Salman Khan & Anil Kapoor With A Basketball Task; See Video

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Recently, a throwback video of her has surfaced online which features her giving fitness challenges to superstars Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. For promoting her movie Malang, Disha Patani along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu appeared on the reality television game show Bigg Boss 13.

Disha Patani’s fitness challenge:

Disha Patani is popular among fans for her fitness routine. Time and again, the diva has given fitness goals to her fans and have motivated them to stay healthy. While promoting Malang, when she met two superstars of Bollywood on the same stage, she took the opportunity to play a fitness game with Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Explaining the same, Disha Patani said that both of them have to go against each other and play basketball. The task included both Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, wearing a tiny basketball ring around their waist. The one who would put more basket would win the game. After Disha Patani explained the task, both of them were seen putting up their best performance which entertained fans quite a lot.

Salman Khan nailed the game by scoring back- to- back baskets, while Anil Kapoor was a little behind. To increase the level of difficulty, Disha Patani then made both of them to stand on one foot and complete the task. Salman Khan proved that it was a piece of a cakewalk for him with his exemplary performance. Anil Kapoor was seen appreciating him.

Disha Patani looked extremely gorgeous in a blue crop-top which she paired with black jeans. She accessorised her look with black footwear and gold rings on her hands. Purple eye makeup and curly hair left open completed this promotion of Disha.

About Malang

Disha Patani unleashes a new side of hers in a free-spirited sizzling avatar in Malang. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic-thriller revolves around the life of Advait who meets a free-spirited girl Sara and falls in love with her. Years later, Advait goes on a killing spree to avenge the death of Sara while cops Aghase and Michael cause hindrance in his way.

(Promo Image Source: Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani & Salman Khan Instagram)

