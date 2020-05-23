Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre All Praise For Madhuri Dixit's Debut Song 'Candle'

Bollywood's ever-charming and versatile actress, Madhuri Dixit surprised her fans with her debut track Candle. The actress dropped the soulful track on her social media and her friends from the industry could not wait, but share the song and urge people to listen to it. The mind-blowing track which is about giving "hope," during such time of crisis, is a dedication to all those frontline workers who are tirelessly working fighting the coronavirus to save others.

Bollywood stars are pouring love for Madhuri Dixit's latest track Candle

Madhuri’s Total Dhamaal co-star Anil Kapoor was the first one to share the song on his Twitter handle. Mr. India actor took to the micro-blogging site and shared the cover of the song and praised the actress for her melodious voice. He mentioned that the song is so soulful that it will tug the heartstrings of her fans. Touched by the beautiful words of Anil, Madhuri was quick enough to reply and thanked the actor for his words of encouragement.

A beautiful message & song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit! pic.twitter.com/9NjsknTjrm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 23, 2020

Followed by Anil was Alia Bhatt who also poured in her heart for the song. Her Kalank co-actor shared the video of the song on her Twitter handle and expressed her love over the same. She even urged her fans to listen to the song if they have not till yet. Madhuri who was overwhelmed to receive so much love, expressed her gratitude towards Alia and thanked her for the love she bestowed on the song.

Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit ðŸ˜ðŸ˜. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle https://t.co/1In9rHkwF8 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 23, 2020

Apart from the two stars, Sonali Bendre also expressed her happiness of listening to the song. Sonali considered herself the biggest fans of Madhuri as she shared the song on her Instagram story showered her love on the sae. While captioning the post, she mentioned that this song has been added to the list of how Madhuri sways her fans away with her charming persona.

Earlier today, Madhuri shared the song on her Twitter handle. The music video not only features glimpses of the actress singing the track but also some videos of health workers and medical staff professionals doing their job across the world. It also shows glimpses of the countries where lockdown has been imposed and a few segments of the deserted streets. At the end of the clip, a message flashes on the screen: "This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline. They are the real heroes. We need to burn bright like candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together."

