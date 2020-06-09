Anil Kapoor Wishes 'confidant, Joy & Pride' Sonam On Her Birthday; Makes 'scared' Reveal

Proud father Anil Kapoor spoke from his heart as he showered best wishes on his eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor for her 35th birthday on Tuesday. He shared a series of adorable throwback photos of himself with Sonam through his social media accounts and penned a heartfelt note as he expressed his happiness that his daughter is with him in Mumbai on her big day. He also revealed that Sonam is 'the only person he's really scared of' as he expressed love for her.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! â€¬

â€ªLove You, Always!".

While the veteran actor's fans liked the adorable post for its sentiments, his son-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote a hilarious comment on the post. He poked fun at the fact that Anil Kapoor isn't the only one scared of Sonam. The birthday girl also left a comment which read, "Love you daddy".

Sonam Kapoor had been practicing self-isolation amid lockdown along with husband Anand Ahuja at her in-laws' house in New Delhi until Monday. She reached Mumbai and announced her reunion with her sister Rhea Kapoor through her Instagram updates. Sonam rang in her 35th birthday in the presence of her family and also shared pictures of the midnight celebrations.

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman. Sonam is scheduled to feature in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller film which is reportedly based on a Korean action-drama film titled Blind. She is also rumored to have a reunion with actors Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania in the sequel to the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding which was produced by her younger sister Rhea Kapoor.

