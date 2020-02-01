Anil Kapoor Wishes Jackie Shroff On His Birthday, Gives Major 'Ram Lakhan' Feels

Fondly known as Jaggu Dada, Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff rang in his 63rd birthday on Saturday. His fans and friends from the industry have been pouring their love and best wishes for him through social media updates. Anil Kapoor took to his social media account and posted a heartwarming wish for his Ram Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff with precious throwback pictures and a caption that read, "Happy Birthday to the one and only @bindasbhidu! Your heart is so big, kind & filled with love there’s no one like you! Here’s to all the memories and to many more!! Have a great year ahead! ❤️🤗"

Happy Birthday to the one and only @bindasbhidu! Your heart is so big, kind & filled with love there’s no one like you! Here’s to all the memories and to many more!! Have a great year ahead! ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/qnemclUpZN — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2020

The iconic duo of Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have been an onscreen favourite for their camaraderie and chemistry. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor starred together in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda in 1989 and Subhash Ghai's 1991 film Ram Lakhan among other films. The duo was rumored to have been roped in by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for an onscreen reunion in a crime comedy titled Ram Chand Lakhan Chand.

Other Bollywood celebrities and his family members also wished Jackie on his birthday through a tribute on social media. Actor Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with him in many films, also took to her social media on his birthday and said, "Best wishes on your birthday @bindasbhidu. Hope your day is as bindaas as you are! Thank you for always being my well-wisher 😀".

What's next for Jackie Shroff?

The Happy New Year actor will be seen next in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with actors Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. He will also have a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama film Sooryavanshi which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to release in theaters on March 27, 2020.

