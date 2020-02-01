Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha Shroff Adorably Calls Him A "kiddo" In Her Birthday Post

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram and wished her husband on his birthday. Ayesha Shroff posted a throwback picture to celebrate Jackie Shroff’s birthday. Read on to know more details about this sweet birthday message posted by Jackie Shroff’s wife for his birthday.

Jackie Shroff get sweetest birthday post from his wife

Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 63 birthday today, February 1, 2020. Jackie Shroff’s fans are pouring in all their wishes for the actor on his birthday. Even many celebrities have joined this list to celebrate the birthday of Jackie Shroff.

But one of the most special birthday wishes that Jackie Shroff received was from his wife Ayesha Shroff. Ayesha Shroff kick-started the celebration for her husband’s birthday by posting a sweet message for him on Instagram. Jackie Shroff’s wife took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture to celebrate his birthday. This throwback picture seems to be from one of Jackie Shroff’s old film sets. Ayesha Shroff also added the sweetest caption to this Instagram post.

Her caption stated, “Happy Birthday kiddo!!! May this year be the BEST EVER!!!". She then went on to tag Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff in this post. The comment section of the birthday post was flooded with birthday messages for Jackie Shroff posted by film industry friends and fans. Take a look at this birthday post here.

Ayesha Shroff also takes great interest in sharing some highlights from her husband and kids’ career. Recently, Ayesha Shroff even took to Instagram and shared the news that the shooting of Baaghi 3 has been completed. Take a look.

Image Courtesy: Ayesha Shroff Instagram

