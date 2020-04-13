Anil Kapoor’s Romantic Films You Should Definitely Add To Your Watch List

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producers, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories.

Anil Kapoor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) that marked as his debut. In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has given the industry some great romantic films. Here, we have compiled a list of few such movies

Anil Kapoor’s best romantic films

Mr India (1987)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India, alongside Sridevi. It is an action-comedy drama movie. The plot of the film revolves around a poor but big-hearted man, who takes orphans into his home. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a megalomaniac. The film is considered to be a classic even today.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Reveals Daughter Sonam Kapoor Is A Self-made Star

Lamhe (1991)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Yash Chopra’s Lamhe, alongside Sridevi. The film also cast Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The movie is considered to be Anil Kapoor’s most cherished film, with soul-stirring music and a story of moments of passion, of ecstasy and of life-changing love.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Adorable Pictures With Wife Sunita Kapoor Give #couplegoals; See Here

1942: A Love Story (1994)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story, alongside Manisha Koirala. The film also cast Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolved around a young Indian couple, both from wealthy backgrounds, who find themselves caught up in the 1940's Indian revolutionary movement against their families who are under the thumb a sadistic British general.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Views On Receiving Criticism For His Work; Read Details

Judaai (1997)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Raj Kanwar’s Judaai, alongside Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. The plot of the film revolves around Kaajal, who marries Ravi, an engineer thinking he is wealthy and earns a lot under the table. But, she finds that Ravi is a simple and honest guy. Kaajal then creates a world of her own luxuries like how rich people live and lusts behind money. Jhanvi, the niece of Ravi's boss, arrives from abroad and falls deeply in love with Ravi knowing that he is married with two kids. When Jhanvi's attempts fail to attract Ravi she lures Kaajal with money asking for her permission to allow her husband to marry her.

Also Read | When Anil Kapoor Expressed How Doing Action Scenes Is Getting Tougher For Him

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Satish Kaushik’s Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, alongside Kajol. The film also cast Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who not knowing what consequences she would face, signs a year-long marriage contract with a business tycoon to end her family's poverty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.