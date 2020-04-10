Anil Kapoor's Views On Receiving Criticism For His Work; Read Details

Actor-producer and The National Award winner Anil Kapoor started his acting career in the year 1979 with a small role in the film 'Hamare Tumhare'. Later he gave many notable films like Mashaal, Tezaab, Beta, Pukar, Mr.India and more. Besides this, he has also featured in various Hollywood projects like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'. Moreover, he also starred in a season of international show '24'. During an interview back in 2014, the actor talked about his views on receiving criticism for his work. Continue reading to know more.

Anil Kapoor's views on receiving criticism for his work

Anil Kapoor, who has completed more than four decades in the Hindi film industry has also garnered fame in Hollywood as well. In a throwback interview, the Beta actor Anil Kapoor revealed his views on receiving criticism for his work. The actor said that criticism motivates him to work hard and that's why sometimes he waits for people to make fun of him or criticise his choices of work.

The 63-year-old also shared things about his initial days. The actor said that when he told his friends that he wanted to be an actor, he was criticised and was made fun of. But whenever anybody makes fun of him or criticises him, it motivates and inspires him more. He also said that sometimes he waits for people to make fun of him because they don't know what they are in for. It just motivates him to work more on his skills.

On the professional front

The Welcome actor was last seen in Malang which also featured Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead role. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar directorial Takht, which has an ensemble cast of famous actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release in the year 2021.

