Anil Kapoor's Candid Confession About Being A Protective Father | Read

Bollywood's veteran actor Anil Kapoor shares a great and special bond with children Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It is witnessed in some interviews that Anil Kapoor is a protective father and feels protective mostly towards his son Harshvardhan. This has a reason that Anil Kapoor revealed in an interview where he was asked about his kids and his role as a father.

Anil Kapoor is protective about his kids; He reveals why is he a ‘Protective Father’-

The Tezaab actor, Anil Kapoor spoke in an interview about his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor who made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Mirzya. In the interview with a leading daily, Anil Kapoor said-

“I’m protective because I feel Harsh is still naive. Like for example, he’ll say no to very big film-makers. I hope they understand that he really wants to work with them and means well, but he’s not ready to do those films. I wish he’d at least spoken to me before… But it’s fine… That’s his decision,” Anil Kapoor said.

When Anil Kapoor was asked what would he like to change about Harshvardhan Kapoor, he said,

“I want him to loosen up. I want him to meet people and be more social,” Anil said.

Anil Kapoor’s two daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, has been in the film industry for over a decade now, and earned a name for themselves. When Anil Kapoor was asked if he is planning to call it, ‘A day’ anytime in his life, Anil Kapoor replied and said that his children want him to work.

“I’m waiting for the day when they come and tell me, ‘Dad, enough’. Nobody (in the family) takes me seriously,” he said.

Image courtesy: @anilskapoor

To this statement of dad Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan replied and said that he wants him to do more films so that,

“I can be creatively more liberated and make the choices I want”.

And then Anil Kapoor just after that joked and intertwined in between saying,

“By which he means, he can be experimental and I make the money. They’re all very selfish. They don’t care about me.”

Once in another interview with a leading media when Sonam Kapoor was also asked if she ever felt bad about his father Anil Kapoor is so famous and people think that Sonam Kapoor has got fame because of him, Sonam answered,

“I don’t feel bad. I am so protected because of my father. People respect him so much that all of it comes down to me as well. I am not like one of those people who are like oh my god they are constantly comparing me to him. My father has worked very hard. Every parent works for his child. If I don’t benefit from it, what has my dad worked for.”

