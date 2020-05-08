Sonam Kapoor Shares Her ‘inspiration’ As She Celebrates Anniversary With Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding took the internet by storm two years ago. The two tied the knot in an elaborate, traditional wedding ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. Their wedding pictures also became popular across the internet. As they are celebrating their second anniversary on Friday, Sonam Kapoor shared a post about what her inspiration is for the future ahead.

Sonam Kapoor shares her “aspiration and inspiration”

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actor recently took to social media to share with her fans what her inspiration is for the future. Sonam Kapoor shared a picture from her wedding day with her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. The picture also featured her in-laws alongside her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture as, “Aspiration and inspiration for the future. Thank you, parents, for being the best kind of role models. We are because of you”. Here's the picture:

In celebration of her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Anand Ahuja, the actor also shared an adorable picture with him. Sonam Kapoor shared the first picture that she clicked with her husband and paired it along with a heartfelt note showcasing her love. She even mentioned how Anand Ahuja still makes her “heart race” even after four years of being together. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

