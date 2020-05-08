Sonam Kapoor's Mom Sunita Rings In Daughter And Anand's Anniversary With Throwback Pics

Two years ago, on May 8, 2018, Bollywood witnessed an extraordinarily grand wedding as Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja, taking the Internet by storm. Sonam, who is currently quarantined with Ahuja at her Delhi residence, recently received endearing wishes from her mother Sunita Kapoor who misses her darling daughter very much. Take a look.

Sunita Kapoor shares Sonam & Anand's throwback pics

On Friday morning, Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared two stunning pictures featuring Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The first photo sees the duo decked up for one of their shoots, while the next pic probably is clicked while they enjoyed their wedding festivities. Sunita Kapoor penned down a heart-warming caption for the post. It read, "Happy happy anniversary to my darling Sonam and Anand ..May you always be blessed and surrounded by all the love and happiness. We love you so much and miss you so much."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable pic with Anand. The photo sees the Saarwariya actor planting a kiss on Ahuja's cheek, while the latter gestures a goofy expression. She penned a lovely note for him where she thanked him for being her partner and standing beside her for four years.

"Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal, Sonam Kapoor."

