Anil Kapoor's Memorable Movies With Leading Ladies Way Younger To Him

Anil Kapoor is widely considered to be among the most successful actors in Hindi cinema. He is widely known for his onscreen chemistry with Madhuri Dixit. However, Kapoor has also shared screen space with some of the leading female actors that are way younger to him. With all that said now, here are Anil Kapoor's movies including Pagalpanti that feature him and other young leading ladies:

Anil Kapoor's movies featuring him and other young leading ladies

Pagalpanti

This Anees Bazmee-directorial got released in the year 2019 and the flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The action-comedy flick features an ensemble cast consisting of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Saurabh Shukla and Inaamulhaq in key roles. Anil Kapoor has also shared screen space with some of the prominent female actors including Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda who are younger to him and managed to impress their audience with their performances. The movie did not perform well at the box office. It showcased some scenic locations that were filmed in London and Faversham.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Photos With Uncle Anil Kapoor Are Simply Unmissable

Malang

The flick features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and one of the prominent young female actors, Disha Patani. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani, the flick also features Shraddha Kapoor making a special appearance in the movie. The movie features some breathtaking locations filmed in Goa and Mauritius. The romantic action flick features Anil Kapoor essaying the role of a cop after a long time, he essayed the role of cop before in 2013's Shootout At Wadala. However, the movie performed below average at the box office. Have a look at the trailer:

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor's Movies For Which He Turned Into A Producer

Race 3

Race 3 is directed by prominent dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker, Remo D'Souza and produced by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman Khan. The 2018 action thriller features an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The movie also features Anil Kapoor and other leading female actors including Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah, who is widely known for her performance in Jai Ho. The flick did average business at the box office and it is known for its songs like Allah Duhai Hai, Heeriye, and others. Anil Kapoor was the only actor who has been part of the entire Race franchise.

ALSO READ | Memorable Family Pictures From Anil Kapoor's Instagram That You Would Love To See

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Reveals Dad Anil Kapoor Doesn't Share Her Number For Work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.