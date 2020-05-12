Anil Kapoor's Movies From The Era Of 90s That Crashed At The Box Office

Anil Kapoor made his debut in the year 1979 with the movie Hamare Tumhare. The actor performed in several Tamil and Telugu films. With a career span of 40 years, Anil Kapoor developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with several commercial successes and failures. Here’s a look at some of his box office flops from the ’90s.

Trimurti

Trimurti is an Indian action drama movie released in 1995. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Anjali Jathar and Priya Tendulkar in pivotal roles. The movie failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office. Though it made a record on its opening day, it did not garner a lot of attention later. The reported total BO collection of the movie was ₹8,57,50,000.

Rajkumar

Rajkumar is a historical fantasy film directed by Pankaj Parashar. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. Though Rajkumar had a promising cast, the film miserably failed at the box office. The total collection of the movie was reportedly ₹5 crores.

Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate

Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and had a resemblance to his old comedies like Chupke Chupke (1976). The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Amrish Puri, Reema Lagoo, and Anupam Kher in the main cast. The film also featured Sajid Khan, Farah Khan's brother in a supporting role. The movie was the last movie of the legend Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate did not perform well at the box office and it was not well-received by critics too. The movie released in 1998. The movie reportedly collected a total of ₹4 crores.

1942: A love story

1942: A Love Story is a patriotic romance film starring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Pran. It was the first Indian film to use Dolby Stereo. It was highly acclaimed for its music, songs, picturisation, cinematography, lyrics and the portrayal of leading lady Manisha Koirala. The film received thirteen nominations at the 40th Filmfare Awards, winning nine. Though it received major acclamation for its music, the box office stats depicted a different story as the movie reportedly collected a total of ₹6 crores.

Awaargi

Awaargi starring Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Meenakshi Sheshadri in lead roles released in 1990. The movie is directorial by Mahesh Bhatt. On its release, though Awaargi received critical acclaim, it was not well-received by the audience and failed at the box office. Over the years it has gained critical praise and is considered a classic now. As per reports, the movie collected a total of ₹4 crores.

