Anil Kapoor Movies That Features Ensemble Cast | From 'Total Dhamaal' To 'Welcome'

Over the career span of four decades and essaying roles in more than 100 movies, Anil Kapoor has stolen many hearts with his aura. The successful star has been a part of many multi-starrer hit movies. Here is a collection of a few hit movies of Anil Kapoor that features an ensemble cast.

Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal is a 2019 adventure comedy movie helmed by Indra Kumar. The third instalment of the Dhamaal Franchise, Total Dhamaal is loosely based on the 1963’s Hollywood movie It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Total Dhamaal features a large ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh and more. The plot of Total Dhamaal revolves around a group of people who learn about a hidden treasure and race to find it to claim it.

Malang

Malang is a 2020 romantic psychological thriller movie helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakramani. Malang features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. The plot of the movie revolves around Advait who falls in love with Sara, a free-spirited girl. Years later, Advait goes on a killing spree cops Aghase and Michael blocking his way.

Welcome

Welcome is a 2007 comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee. It stars Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Shah, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles. Narrated by Om Puri, the plot of the film revolves around a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman. However, he later discovers that her brothers are gangsters.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Dil Dhadakne Do stars an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shefali Shah. The plot of Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around the life of a dysfunctional Punjabi family who invites their friends and family on a cruise trip on the occasion of their parents’ 30th anniversary.

Pagalpanti

Pagalpanti is a 2019 action-comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee. The movie was bankrolled jointly under the banners of T-series and Panorama Studious. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a tourist group gone on a holiday trip to Fiji Island. However, their holiday turns in to a patriotic mission.

