Anil Kapoor's 'Nayak' Was A Remake Of A Super-hit South Film; Learn More Trivia About It

Anil Kapoor's movies have not only just captured the hearts of the masses but of many critics as well. Some of Anil Kapoor's movies that remain popular to these days include Nayak, Race, Slumdog Millionaire, Welcome, No Entry and many more.

Also read | Anil Kapoor's Popular Films From The 2000s His Fans Must Add To Their Playlist

Speaking of Nayak: The Real Hero, it was Anil Kapoor's one of the major hit films in the era of the 2000s. This film won the hearts of the masses with its crisp storyline and hard-hitting dialogues along with Anil Kapoor’s stunning acting prowess’s. Nayak, the 2001 film has an IMDb rating of 7.8. So, here are interesting facts about the film you probably were unaware about-

Interesting trivia about Anil Kapoor's superhit film Nayak: The Super Hero

Nayak film had a famous 3D fighting scene in the car junkyard, which originally involved Anil Kapoor being dripped in water. Anil Kapoor was also in training for 7 months for this fighting scene.

At the time of the shoot, Anil Kapoor refused to shave his body hair, and eventually, it was planned to smear him in the mud. That action scene was the first action scene in Indian Cinema to engage the use of computer effects. 36 different cameras were used at the same time for a single scene. When Anil Kapoor told that he was not truly comfortable in front of the camera with his shirt off, Shankar answered that the scene was very essential for the story and he can change the hero but not that action scene.

The riot scenes in the film Nayak were shot on various occasions on different days.

Anil Kapoor's character name Shivajirao was named after superstar Rajinikanth's original name Shivajirao Gaikwad. This was because the original Tamil film, Mudhalvan in 1999 was written with him in mind. But Rajinikanth declined the film. Hence the character name was recollected in the Hindi version which had Maharashtra in background.

Also read | Anil Kapoor's 'Beta': Interesting Facts About Madhuri Dixit Starrer

In the film Nayak, The Chale Chalo Mitwa song had the sequence of all the four elements: wind; water; earth; and soil. They are depicted and shot in varied places from Ladakh to Kanyakumari. Most interestingly the whole sequence took fifteen days to complete.

Reportedly, Manisha Koirala wished to reprise her role from Mudhalvan (1999), but Rani Mukerji got the role instead in the remake.

Ram Gopal Varma, the director was making a film titled Nayak with Sanjay Dutt. The film got dropped in 1994.

The release of the film Nayak was delayed by two weeks due to some technical reasons. As it was Shankar's first attempt at Hindi cinema, he wanted it to be a superior product and just perfect.

Also read | Anil Kapoor's 'Ram Lakhan': Interesting And Lesser-known Facts

Here is the film, Nayak: The Super Hero for you to watch:

Also read | Anil Kapoor's 'Laadla': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.