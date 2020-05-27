Ranveer Singh To Arjun Kapoor; All The Actors Who Have Been In Awe Of Anil Kapoor

Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor is known for effortlessly stealing the thunder from his young co-stars. The 63-year-old actor perfectly knows how to charm everyone with his versatile roles. Over the years, Anil Kapoor has garnered a loyal base with his on-screen performances. However, he is not only lauded by his fans but many Bollywood actors have complimented the charming actor. Have a look at it here:

Arjun Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor, time and again, takes to social media to share throwback pictures from his old movies. He has spent more than 40 years in the film industry, taking to Twitter, Anil Kapoor once shared an unrecognisable picture of himself.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Anil Kapoor was seen cherishing memories of his younger self. Anil Kapoor can be seen donning a shirt that is topped with a sleeveless jacket. Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans couldn’t help but praised the actor. It wasn’t just his who complimented the evergreen star, even Arjun Kapoor couldn’t resist himself from complimenting him.

Have a look at the picture shared by Anil Kapoor:

Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!

Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't ðŸ˜‰



ðŸ“¸ Nath Gupta pic.twitter.com/gCvNQLlZ5z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Here’s what Arjun Kapoor commented:

What a playa !!! Confidence ki dukaan !!! hardwork ka bhandaar !!! U made ur own Taqdeer... https://t.co/8Sk0H5nbDF — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) September 24, 2019

Rajkummar Rao

Arjun Kapoor wasn’t the only star who lauded the superstar. Complementing his senior actor, Rajkummar Rao appreciated Anil Kapoor said that there is no one like him and he is “one and only”. Check out Rajkummar Rao’s tweet here:

Ranveer Singh

Anil Kapoor holds a special place in Ranveer Singh’s heart and his social media posts are a testimony to it. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh once posted a picture with Anil Kapoor expressing his love towards the actor. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen kissing Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer Singh is dressed as Simmba, Anil Kapoor has donned a black full-sleeves t-shirt. Have a look at their picture here:

Not only this, but Ranveer Singh posted another picture that sees him and Arjun Kapoor kissing Anil Kapoor. He shared the picture, how he and Arjun Kapoor are Anil Kapoor’s Anmol ratan meaning precious jewels. The trio is dressed in traditional ensembles in the photo. Check out the picture:

Shilpa Shetty

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a snap of him playing carom with his family amid coronavirus lockdown. Anil Kapoor can be seen focused on the game in the candid picture. Seated on a ball, Anil Kapoor has worn a black full-sleeve t-shirt which is paired with matching trousers.

He can also be seen wearing a cap in the photo. The picture did not only impress his fans but even actor Shilpa Shetty was amazed by it. She lauded the actor dropping a sweet comment for him. Have a look at it here:

