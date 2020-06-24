Anil Kapoor Recalls His Journey In Bollywood As He Celebrates 37 Years Of 'Woh 7 Din'

Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared throwback pictures from his film Woh 7 Din. Along with the pictures, the actor penned down a heartfelt caption where he talked about his journey in Bollywood. He talked about how he had some good days and some bad days and thanked everyone who was there in his support.

Anil Kapoor celebrates 37 years of Woh 7 Din

Woh 7 Din was Anil Kapoor’s fist Hindi film where he performed in the lead role. He shared the screen with Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. Anil Kapoor in his post recalled how he started his Bollywood journey as an actor and eventually gained many labels throughout his journey. He recalled how when his movies worked at the box office, the trade called him star and superstar, but when he gave a few films that were not received well by fans and critics, he was called a 'flop star'.

Anil Kapoor further wrote in his post that he was aware of his talent and calibre. He further wrote that he just wanted to feed his love and hunger for work and never cared about labels. Concluding the note, he thanked his fans, film fraternity and his family.

Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget...#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time. Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone....

Details about Woh 7 Din

Starring Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie was directed by Bapu. Written by K. Bhagyaraj (screenplay) Jainendra Jain (dialogue), the film was produced by Surinder Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. This movie was received well by fans and audiences alike.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang in a pivotal role. The actor shared the big screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. The action thriller film was received well by fans.

Anil Kapoor would be seen next in an upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa that released in the year 2007.

